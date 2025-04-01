Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for GWRE Q1 Earnings

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $187.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 520.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,309.13. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,937 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

