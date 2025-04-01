Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Gentex Q1 Earnings

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

