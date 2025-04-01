Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Ameren Q1 Earnings

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Ameren Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

