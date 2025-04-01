Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of IFF FY2026 Earnings

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

