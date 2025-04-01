Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Zscaler Earnings

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.52.

ZS opened at $198.42 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,558,753.30. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $5,587,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

