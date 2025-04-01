Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CINF Earnings

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.72 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,959,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,910,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

