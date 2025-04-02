10,931 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URTY opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

