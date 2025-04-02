16,511 Shares in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of TOPT opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 million and a PE ratio of 28.67. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

