39,100 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.09% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $25,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 43.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.1% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 483,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.2 %

WNC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.91%.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.