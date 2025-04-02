4,600 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICUI opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

