AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

