AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.99% of AeroVironment worth $476,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.