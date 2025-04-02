Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

