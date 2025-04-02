American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,854 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.1 %

Robert Half stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.