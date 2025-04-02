American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 133,036 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 34.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 8,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ennis by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $522.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

