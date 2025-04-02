American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 39,392 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ashland in the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

