American Century Companies Inc. Buys 130,427 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

