American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,267 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

