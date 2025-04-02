American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.22% of Midland States Bancorp worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is -118.10%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

