American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.1 %

SW stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.