Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

