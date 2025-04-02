Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bank OZK worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after buying an additional 1,041,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after buying an additional 188,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

