Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

