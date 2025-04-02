C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.02% of C3.ai worth $445,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,907.20. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,499,414 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,198. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

