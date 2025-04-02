Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.01% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $504,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.