CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after buying an additional 834,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,805 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 1.0 %

CarMax stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

