Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $42,776,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 426,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

NYSE:CRL opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.66 and a 52 week high of $267.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

