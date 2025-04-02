CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.95% of CNO Financial Group worth $497,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,922. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.