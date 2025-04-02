Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $7,761,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 91,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

