Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 0.5 %

MAC opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

