Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.