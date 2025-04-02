Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $18,120,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $13,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after buying an additional 452,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,300,000 after buying an additional 435,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

