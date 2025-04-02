Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 365,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after buying an additional 283,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 276,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 269,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

