Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 389,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,861,000 after buying an additional 159,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

