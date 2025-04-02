Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,668,000 after acquiring an additional 524,144 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 274,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

