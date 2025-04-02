Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kadant by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Kadant Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:KAI opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.74. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
