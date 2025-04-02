Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

