Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 346.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.72 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

