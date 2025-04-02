Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

