Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

