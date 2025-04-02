Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after purchasing an additional 358,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after purchasing an additional 169,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

