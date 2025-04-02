Corebridge Financial Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,141,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,951,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $3,243,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UCB shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

