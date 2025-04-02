Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGR opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.12. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $275.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enstar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.