Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

