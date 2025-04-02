Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

