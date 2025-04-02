Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

