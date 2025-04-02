Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

