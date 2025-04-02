Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

