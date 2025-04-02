Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,593,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 194,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 74,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

