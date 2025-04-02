Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,777 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.46 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

